Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $1.20

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $77.19 million and $19.69 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.