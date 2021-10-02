Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

