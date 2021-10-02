Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

