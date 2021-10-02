Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 210.4% in September

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the August 31st total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

