FY2021 EPS Estimates for Athenex, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

ATNX stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

