FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

