G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

