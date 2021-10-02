Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $190.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.