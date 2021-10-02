GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 366,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.71 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

