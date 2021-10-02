Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $160,058.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

