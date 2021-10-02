Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.