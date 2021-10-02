Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $404.95. 671,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

