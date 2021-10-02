General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. General American Investors has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $45.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

