General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

