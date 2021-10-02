Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,389,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,398. The company has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.