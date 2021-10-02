Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNGBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.37. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

