GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,385.60 ($18.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £69.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,443.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,388.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

