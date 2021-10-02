Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

