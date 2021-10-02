Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after buying an additional 241,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth about $790,000.

