Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 4,300 Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

