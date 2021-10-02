Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iRobot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

