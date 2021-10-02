GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0535 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $512,197.23 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

