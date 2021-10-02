Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $101.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.81 million and the highest is $102.63 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

