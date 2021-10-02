Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

