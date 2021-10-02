Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 1,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at $3,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $3,720,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

