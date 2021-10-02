Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.97. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 813,615 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$348.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

