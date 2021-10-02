Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Shares of GVA opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

