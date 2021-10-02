Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $222,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.62 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

