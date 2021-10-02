Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Territorial Bancorp worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TBNK stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.