Gravity Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $82,909.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00108048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.04 or 0.99819406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.51 or 0.07194202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.