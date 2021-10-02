Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 330 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $8,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of ENSG opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

