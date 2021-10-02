Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 14,033.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rogers by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

