Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.14 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

