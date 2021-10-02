Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $20,123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

