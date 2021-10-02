Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

