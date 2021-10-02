Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.65 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

AUY opened at $3.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

