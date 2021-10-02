Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.11. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

