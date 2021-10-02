Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.65 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

