Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after buying an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

