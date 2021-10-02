Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,303 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.