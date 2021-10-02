Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,303 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PGC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.