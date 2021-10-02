Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $441,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of GNACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

