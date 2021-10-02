Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

