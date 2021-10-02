Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

