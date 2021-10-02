Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $1,175,938.50 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HALO stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

