Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 309,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,092. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.