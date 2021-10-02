Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

