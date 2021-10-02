Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.