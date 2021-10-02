Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Down 2.2%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347.48 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). Approximately 1,162,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,452,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

HBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.84.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,510 ($12,424.88). Also, insider Phil Kirk acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

