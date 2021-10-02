Hasbro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,348 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 577% compared to the average volume of 1,529 put options.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

