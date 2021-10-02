HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $212,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,986 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 426.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

